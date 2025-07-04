Video of wrong side driving in Bengaluru goes viral, sparks outrage, internet says 'no fear of law' A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows an SUV driving in the wrong lane in Bengaluru. The video has garnered nearly 18.9K views since being posted. Several users have called out the increase in such cases in Bengaluru. Check out the post here.

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic. Along with that, there is also an increase in driving on the wrong lane. And this is not just in Bengaluru, but across several cities in India. A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows an SUV driving in the wrong lane in Bengaluru.

The video has garnered nearly 18.9K views since being posted. It was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Navin Agrawal "agrawalnavin". Several users have called out the increase in such cases in Bengaluru, along with the disregard for traffic rules.

In the video, a white SUV can be seen on the wrong side of the road, that too on the right-most lane. Other vehicles can be seen navigating around the car. The video was shared with the caption, "Wrong side driving is a new norm in Bangalore. Even cars, buses and trucks. @BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic @DriveSmart_IN. This KIA driver was driving on the wrong side that too on the right most lane. This occurred in front of shell petrol pump in seegehalli Bangalore."

Several users took to the comments section to share their reactions. One of them wrote, "We need to take so much effort to report these for action from police. All this for Rs 500 fine. This won't stop them from repeating it. Fines and enforcement needs to be stricter." to which the author responded, "India should have zero tolerance for traffic rule violation."

Another user commented, "No fear of traffic police. We should dismiss snd send all the traffic cops home saving taxpayers money." A third commented, "Wrong side driving has become national level norm now."

One user wrote, "Wrong side driving in Bengaluru is quite rampant. Almost at every signal it happens. Especially the delivery vehicles always drive on wrong side, don't stop at signals. Can't even complain as they don't have any number plates." One comment read, "No fear of law, we need higher penalties & punishment."

