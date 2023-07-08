Video of parody song about tomato price hike is going viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A hike in the price of tomatoes has led to woes for common people.

The price of tomatoes in India has skyrocketed in multiple states, with prices going up to Rs 100-150 for a kilo. The surge in rates has been burning holes in the pockets of common people as tomato is an ingredient that is widely used in almost every staple Indian dish. With the inflated prices, funny memes have been doing rounds on social media. A parody song highlighting the issue has taken the internet by storm.

The hilarious track is set against the beats of the popular South Indian Track Tum Tum from the Tamil actioner Enemy. The clip opens to show a man purchasing tomatoes from a vegetable vendor by exchanging a bill of Rs 100. In a dramatic move, he makes an utterly depressed face looking at his bags of tomatoes before leaving the stall. In the next scene, the content creator indulges in a dance segment joined by three more people. One by one, the man begins to list the names of dishes that cannot be made without tomatoes in the lyrics of the hilarious number.

From Pav Bhaji to tomato soup, he doesn’t leave anything. Meanwhile, chicken and egg curry also gets a special mention. But the main highlight comes during the chorus of the track, the group of men repeat the original hook step which created a massive buzz after the release of Tum Tum. In the music segment of the chorus, they let out an amusing cry leaving social media users in a fit of laughter.

Within moments of posting, the video has garnered thousands of likes and reactions. Netizens found the song quite amusing. Many commented on how aptly Khushaal described the condition of the middle class in his parody song.

For the unversed, currently, in the metro cities, retail tomato prices ranged from Rs 58-Rs 148 per kg, with the highest in Kolkata at Rs 148 per kg and the lowest in Mumbai at Rs 58 per kg. In Delhi and Chennai, tomatoes were priced at Rs 110 and Rs 117 per kg respectively.

Read More Trending News