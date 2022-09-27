Video of NASA team rejoicing as space agency successfully hits asteroid goes viral, netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DEBAPRATIM_, RAINMAKER1973 NASA DART Mission

Video of NASA team has gone viral on social media. They were seen cheering, clapping and giving each other high fives as the space agency accomplished a historic task. After 10 months of flying in space, NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) -- the world's first planetary defence technology demonstration -- successfully impacted its asteroid target, the agency's first attempt to move an asteroid in space. A video of the same with the team's reaction was shared on Twitter.

Netizens are loving their reaction. They reacted to the video with jokes, funny memes and compared it to the scene from a film. They also shared how proud they were to seem the team excelling.

For the unversed, Mission control at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, announced the successful impact at 7.14 p.m. EDT on Monday.

"At its core, DART represents an unprecedented success for planetary defence, but it is also a mission of unity with a real benefit for all humanity," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, said in a statement.

"As NASA studies the cosmos and our home planet, we are also working to protect that home, and this international collaboration turned science fiction into science fact, demonstrating one way to protect Earth," Nelson added.

As a part of NASA's overall planetary defence strategy, DART's impact with the asteroid Dimorphos demonstrates a viable mitigation technique for protecting the planet from an Earth-bound asteroid or comet.

DART targeted the asteroid moonlet Dimorphos, a small body just 530 feet (160 meters) in diameter. It orbits a larger, 2,560-foot (780-meter) asteroid called Didymos. Neither asteroid poses a threat to Earth.

The mission's one-way trip confirmed NASA can successfully navigate a spacecraft to intentionally collide with an asteroid to deflect it, a technique known as kinetic impact.

The investigation team will now observe Dimorphos using ground-based telescopes to confirm that DART's impact altered the asteroid's orbit around Didymos.

Researchers expect the impact to shorten Dimorphos' orbit by about 1 per cent, or roughly 10 minutes; precisely measuring how much the asteroid was deflected is one of the primary purposes of the full-scale test.

-- with IANS inputs

