Video of mumma bird saving her nest from an excavator by chirping out loud is melting hearts on the internet

Every day a number of videos go viral on the internet but there are only a few that touches your heart. One amongst those is the one that was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan and also by Anand Mahindra on Twitter. It happens to be that of a mother bird who is seen caring for her eggs meanwhile, the excavator approaches her. The short clip depicts how a mother can go to any extent to protect her children. It showed the bird chirping at the top of her voice to inform the driver about her nest. As soon as the vehicle came near to the place she laid her eggs, she started chirping and tried to make the driver aware of their existence.

Sharing the same on the micro-blogging website, Anand Mahindra wrote, "Maa tujhe salaam…" While for the IAS officer, he tweeted alongside, "Mother’s Will."

As soon as the same was shared, it started getting the attention of the Netizens who praised the power of a mother. On one hand, where people talked about unconditional love, there were others who wrote about how the driver was purposely trying to scare the bird to record her reaction.

