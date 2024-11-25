Video of mother elephant dragging her dead calf will make you cry | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL A video of a mother elephant dragging her dead calf will make you emotional.

An emotional video is rapidly going viral on social media in which an elephant can be seen dragging the body of her dead child with her trunk. Whoever saw this heart-wrenching video, his eyes became moist. This video has been recorded by ADFO Jayant Mandal and it has been shared by Indian Forest Service Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan on social site X. This emotional video of the mother elephant dragging her dead calf shook people from within.

Elephant mourns the death of her baby

In the video, the female elephant can be seen in mourning. She is unable to understand the reason for the death of her child. The pain of the female elephant can be seen on her face in the video. People who witnessed this incident said that the female elephant stayed with the dead body of her child for several days. She was unable to leave the body.

People expressed grief by commenting on the video

In the caption of this video, the official wrote - "#Elephant mother unable to understand the death of her child. She keeps dragging the dead body for some time - sometimes several days. They are just like us - they are very human." The video has been viewed by millions of people so far and they have given their reaction by commenting on the viral post. One user wrote - "A mother's love for her child is such that she cannot see her children in any trouble while they are alive," while another one wrote - "This video has shown that animals also go through deep grief and sadness."

