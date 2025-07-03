Video of little boy trying to leave school goes viral as teacher tries to lure him lack with treats | WATCH The video, shared by teacher Sonam Jangmu, shows her running behind the boy. She is also seen trying to convince him by talking to him and giving him treats, only to be said no. Check the video here.

New Delhi:

School has always been dreadful, and more so for young children. Attending classes and doing homework is never really the best thing. Hence, children come up with the best excuses, and often hilarious ones, to avoid going to school. A video that has been doing rounds shows a little boy leaving school, carrying a bag while his teacher makes attempts to get him back to class.

The video, shared by teacher Sonam Jangmu, shows her running behind the boy. She is also seen trying to convince him by talking to him and giving him treats, only to be said no. The caption of the video reads, "The struggle every teacher has to go through."

As the video proceeds, Jangmu can be seen reasoning with the child, however, the child doesn't back down. It is only when the teacher gives him sweet treats, does he finally give in. But, still refuses to get back to class.

The video garnered nearly 4.2 million views since being posted. Several users took to the comments section to share their hilarious reaction. One of them wrote, "As a nursery teacher, I see such things every day during the first month. Once they’re used to it, they stop crying and settle in."

Another commented, "Padhlo beta, warna bade hoke itne saare comments kaise padh sakoge!" A thirs comment read, "I’ve faced this before… I’ve been teaching nursery and KG — uff, it’s so hard to handle them sometimes."

One user wrote, "Kudos to the baby who remembered to carry his bag during the dramatic escape."

ALSO READ: UK YouTuber fakes death, holds own funeral to get airline refund