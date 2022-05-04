Video of Karachi man singing Hrithik Roshan-Priyanka Chopra's song is giving Internet goosebumps | Watch here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GHULAMABBASSHAH Pakistani man sings Bollywood song

A video of a Karachi man singing a Bollywood song is winning the Internet. In the viral video, a man dressed in a joker's costume sings Sonu Nigam's 'Abhi Mujh Mei Kahin' from the film Agneepath starring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra. Shared on YouTube by Pakistani vlogger Ahmed Khan, the man names Arif in his colourful clothes and wig effortlessly croons Hindi songs. When he is again asked to sing a song of his choice, he picks Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Zaroori Tha. Incidentally, the original video of Khan's song also features Indian actors Kushal Tandon and Gauhar Khan.

Watch the video here:

The video is being loved by all on the Internet. Lyricist and screenwriter, Varun Grover too shared the video giving a shoutout to Amitabh Bhattacharya and saying how music unites people across boundaries. Bhattacharya penned the lyrics for 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin'. "Our dear Amitabh Bhattacharya's words echoing beautifully in Karach," he tweeted.

Another user praising the Pakistani man, said, "This guy giving us goosebumps from the other side. #goosebumps #sonunigaam #amitabhbhattacharya #ajayatul." A user also asked if someone has his contact details.

Twitteratti were also in awe of Arif's voice. "What a voice what a talent Arif Khan really u r truly blessed to have a voice like this," a user tweeted, while another one said, "Voice that will give you goosebumps!! And yes it's from the other side of the border." "I got goosebumps literally. I can see his pain, his suffering and his broad canvas to observe this life. I have seen him many many times recently but never have I thought I would connect to this starnger online. @Harislatif77 let's meet him again," tweeted a third one.

Such videos prove that music indeed crosses boundaries and unite people!