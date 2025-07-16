Video of Indonesian boy dancing on racing boat goes viral, internet says 'legendary aura farming' | WATCH An eleven-year-old boy's video of dancing on the tip of a long racing boat, wearing sunglasses has gone viral. His dance moves have been imitated by popular personalities like NFL star Travis Kelce, American soccer player Diego Luna and others. Check out the video here.

A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows an Indonesian boy dancing while standing at the tip of a long racing boat, wearing sunglasses. This has now sparked a global trend of 'aura farming'. Read on to know more about the Indonesian kid and aura farming.

Aura farming refers to the act of doing things that might seem to be random but the goal is to appear cool or stylish or to get what people perceive as "aura points." The term comes from 'aura', which means a person's unique, charismatic, and stylish presence and 'farming' here means a repetitive or deliberate action taken to achieve a desired outcome. Some people also use it in a derogatory way to describe someone trying too hard to be seen as effortlessly cool.

The boy dancing in the now viral video is eleven-year-old Rayyan Arkan Dikha, according to BBC. Here's what he said about his dance moves.

Speaking to BBC, he said that he came up with the dance by himself. "It was just spontaneous," he said.

In the video that has been doing rounds, he can be seen wearing a traditional outfit known as a Teluk Belanga with a Malay Riau headcloth. He stands on the tip of a speeding boat which is rowed by several men, while he blows kisses to his left and right before rhythmically moving his arms.

Videos of Rayyan Arkan Dikha have been shared far and wide on social media. A user named 'Dom Lucre' took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the video and captioned it, "This young man named Dika has taken over the Internet on all platforms for ‘legendary aura farming’ he can be seen dancing on the front of boat races in Indonesia to boost moral.

"The viral kid stealing hearts at Pacu Jalur, His dance isn't just moves, it's pure energy, tradition, and unstoppable charm, social media users across the world has been uploading videos trying to imitate his style."

His dance moves have been imitated by popular personalities like NFL star Travis Kelce, American soccer player Diego Luna and others.

