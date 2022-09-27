Video of 'ghost' walking on a rooftop in Varanasi goes viral, police registers case | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BANARASIANS The Ghost video has created panic among the local residents

A video of a white-clad 'ghost' walking on rooftops in Varanasi has gone viral on social media platforms. The viral video is of VDA Colony located in the Badi Gabi area. In the video, a shadow was seen walking on the rooftop of a house in the locality. The video has created panic among the local residents. The video was shared by a user on Twitter with the caption, "The video of a white-clad ghost walking on rooftops in Banaras is becoming increasingly viral, eyewitnesses have demanded an investigation by the police."

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

Although the video has created fear among the residents, netizens are having a field day on Twitter. They bombarded the video with some epic reactions. A user wrote, "Someone hung their bedsheet to dry?"

Another said, "Come on its a sheet, wait till the real deal comes then you won't be recording you'll be running...this is junk."

Recently, three more such videos emerged on social media, adding to the panic. Some locals said that the video seemed genuine while most of them found it a fake video. "It seems to be a fake video but there is a lot of fear among locals, hence we decided to approach the police to investigate the matter to reveal the truth," said Suresh Singh, a local resident.

The police have registered a case against unknown miscreants at Bhelupur police station. Ramakant Dubey, inspector, Bhelupur Police Station, said: "There is fear among the people. On their complaint we have lodged an FIR against unknown persons and have intensified patrolling in the area."

Meanwhile, the DCP has appealed to the people that no such incident has happened in Varanasi and has asked them not to forward such viral videos.

-with IANS inputs

