Video of drunk man riding camel on Hyderabad expressway goes viral | WATCH

New Delhi:

A video has gone viral on the internet which shows a drunk man riding a camel on the PV Narsimha Rao Expressway in Hyderabad. In the video, cars and bikes can be seen driving past the camel. The video was shared by a user on Instagram wherein he chased the camel and the man on the highway and stopped it.

The video, shared by the user named Ikram Ullah Shah, the camel can be seen racing on the expressway with a man sitting on it. This created quite a havoc on the highway because the camel went very close the edge of the flyover.

First, Shah tried to stop the camel by shouting at the intoxicated man as he drove parallel to them. Next, he threw water on the man to bring him back to his senses. However, the animal continued to run, and after much struggle, the animal was tied to a lamp post and the man was brought down.

The caption of the post read, "A camel had climbed onto the PV Narasimha Rao flyover. While the public just stood by and watched, by Allah’s grace I stepped in and managed to stop it. It’s sad that people only watched like it was a show — but I’m grateful that Allah chose me to act when it mattered."

The video has garnered nearly 977K views since being posted and several users have commented as well. A lot of them have applauded the courage of Shah in the comments.

One of the users wrote, "You guys saved his life and major accidents, hats off. Nowadays, life is so unpredictable." Another comment read, "Well done bhai, that poor thing was running while he was pulling the rope which was going through its nose. The world needs more people like you."

A third comment read, "In a world where many choose to look away, this one person chose courage! Saved countless lives and prevented accidents! Humanity needs more people like you who act when it matters the most. Truly commendable."

