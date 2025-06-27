Video of Chinese boy running back to eat amidst an earthquake sparks laughter online | WATCH CCTV footage shows the boy continuing to eat as the earthquake, registered as a 4.3 on the Richter scale, hits the ninth-floor apartment. Scroll down to watch the viral video.

The city of Qingyuan, located in the Guangdong province of southern China, was hit on June 23 by a 4.3 magnitude earthquake. While most inhabitants surely decided to run as fast as possible to safety, no casualties having been reported, a new viral video shows a young boy with different priorities, making multiple runs back to his table to continue eating.

The now viral video shows a Chinese family eating around a dining table when suddenly the earthquake strikes. The father runs, taking his younger son with him. The elder first follows them, but after looking hesitantly at the meal left untouched sitting on the table, proceeds to run back and rapidly eat the contents of several plates. The boy then goes back to his parents with two plates in hand but goes back to the dinner table to eat them. Apparently yielding to his parents' shouts, the boy finally runs back to them, leaving his meal alone.

The video was shared on X by the account @_fluxfeeds with the caption, "Nothing comes between this kid and his meal, not even an earthquake”.

The video left millions amused, as the X post was then shared on TikTok and Instagram. Users flooded the comments. One user wrote, “Earthquake ho ya tufan… snacks toh banta hai! (“Whether it’s an earthquake or tsunami… snacks are necessary.”), another “Life and death are not in our hands, but your favourite food is!” while a third one joked, “This kid has already solved the world hunger problem. Just run fast enough."

The dad, later speaking to a local media outlet, said, "At the time, I was so nervous and just kept telling him to run, run. He has a natural comedic gene. I only realised how funny it was after watching the video." He added that the dish his son was so eager to save was not even necessarily his favourite, but "he just likes to eat". The dad did school his son, later telling him that "Life comes first, safety comes first. Do not think about material possessions. When an earthquake happens, your priority must be to escape and ensure your safety."

Fortunately the earthquake only caused hilarity and joy, as no damage or casualties were reported.

