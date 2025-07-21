Video of baby elephant trying to sit on a chair goes viral, internet amused | Watch The viral video of the baby elephant trying to sit on a chair has captured the hearts of millions and brought joy and laughter to people's lives.

New Delhi:

A touching video of a baby elephant attempting to sit on a chair has won millions of views and made people smile in a world where we are continuously inundated with depressing news and upsetting pictures. Many people have found joy and amusement in this cute video that recently went viral online.

In the video, a playful and inquisitive baby elephant at an animal sanctuary is seen trying to scale a tiny foldable chair. With its small trunk wriggling in the air, the elephant clumsily tries to balance itself on the chair.

It should come as no surprise that this endearing video went viral online. Videos like these remind us to slow down and enjoy life's small pleasures in a fast-paced, technologically connected world. Animals' playfulness and innocence can awaken our inner child and serve as a reminder that sometimes the small things in life are the most fulfilling.

The video has been shared by the Instagram account @tuskershelter.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, social media users started commenting on the post. One of the users wrote, "SO cute!!" while another user wrote, "I hate it, i can't sit."

It is encouraging to see a video that unites people in such a positive way during a time when social media can frequently be a source of negativity and division. People's desire for more positive content that can make them smile and brighten their day is evident from the fact that this video has gone viral.

