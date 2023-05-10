Video of a herd of elephants having fun in the water goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER: SUPRIYA SAHU IAS Herd of elephants enjoying their dip to escape from the scorching heat

The scorching summer in the different parts of the country has left people praying for rains to arrive as soon as they can to get respite from the weather. However, despite the recent showers, the heat has made everyone more and more drained out and exhausted; not only the humans but the animals as well.

A video of a herd of elephants enjoying their dip in the water in Tamil Nadu is going viral on the internet. It was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter and she wrote in the caption "A beautiful family of elephants with sub-adults and young calves enjoying their bath somewhere in Dharampuri district in Tamil Nadu. Thanks to some recent rains, the summer heat has come down as a blessing."

Since the clip has been shared, netizens are showering their love on the herd of elephants and the video has garnered more than 10,000 views. A user commented, “That’s a big family, indeed. Such a lovely sight. The gentle giants are always a treat to watch.” “Where else in Dharmapuri other than #hogenakkal falls and forest location :) I was there three days ago it was a good rainy day,” another user wrote.

