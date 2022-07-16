Video: Kareena Kapoor's 'Poo' comes to the rescue of Delhi Police to stop people from jumping red lights

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @DELHIPOLICE Delhi Traffic Police

Video: Kareena Kapoor's Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham made its way to the Delhi Police's social media campaign on Saturday. Delhi Police, which often finds innovative ways to raise awareness on various topics and spread informative messages through social media brought the Bollywood twist while urging people to follow traffic rules. They took to their official Twitter handle and shared a short video clip targeted at people who jump red traffic lights and hence put other people's lives in danger. The clip showed a speeding car running past a traffic light while it was red. After the car runs past, Kareena Kapoor Khan's character, Poo, from her film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' appears on top of the red light and mouths her iconic dialogue 'Yeh kon hai jisne Poo ko dobara mud kar nahi dekha'.

Along with the clip, the Delhi Police department tweeted, "Who's that traffic violator? Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights! #RoadSafety #SaturdayVibes."

Take a look:

Previously, on July 12, the Delhi Traffic Police had shared NASA's deepest and sharpest infrared picture of the universe, next to an image of a person putting on a seatbelt. They captioned it, "Drive with a seatbelt on to avoid seeing the stars and the challan."

Also read: Vicky Kaushal's heart-melting birthday post for wife Katrina Kaif is all things pretty. Seen yet?

Earlier, in May, Delhi Police on the occasion of Harry Potter Day, shared a meme featuring characters from J K Rowling's fantasy series in order to urge people to follow Covid-19 protocols. Using fun and viral ways, they have been educating people on different issues such as cybercrimes, safety of women and children, among several other important similar topics of public interest.

Also read: Sushmita Sen shares ethereal pic clicked by daughter Alisah; fans ask 'where is Lalit Modi?'

-with ANI inputs