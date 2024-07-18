Video: Doctor saves elderly man at Delhi's IGI airport by performing CPR

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Video shows doctor saves elderly man at Delhi's IGI airport.

A heartwarming video has gone viral on social media showing a doctor saving the life of an elderly man at Delhi's IGI airport by performing CPR. The incident took place when the man collapsed and luckily, the doctor was present at the scene and immediately rushed to help. In the video, he can be seen performing chest compressions while other bystanders look on in shock. Thanks to the doctor's quick thinking and actions, the elderly man regained consciousness and was able to breathe on his own.

The video, which was posted on X by social media user Rishi Bagree, purports to show the woman—possibly a doctor—doing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the unconscious guy. The man, who is in his 60s, reportedly suffered a heart attack at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 2.

In one of the videos, the doctor is seen hurriedly screaming for airport personnel while simultaneously pounding the man's chest. In another video, the man is shown regaining consciousness while the medical professional keeps doing CPR.

Take a look at the video here:

The heartwarming incident has garnered praise and admiration from netizens, who have hailed the doctor as a true hero for his selfless act of saving a stranger's life.

One X user wrote, "That women literally snatched uncle’s soul from Yamraj. Super Proud of her." While another one wrote, "That's incredible news! Kudos to the lady doctor who acted swiftly and revived the gentleman within just 5 minutes. Proud of our doctors for their dedication and life-saving skills!"

"Wonderful job. Salute to this lady...I think the government should now teach everyone how to give CPR and provide training on how it's done. It has become very important...People don't know how to do it, and because of this, lives are lost," one user commented.

