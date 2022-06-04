Video: 14-year-old specially abled boy walks over 2 km on one leg to reach school in J&K; inspires netizens

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Parvaiz walks everyday on one foot to reach school

The power of social media is put to test each day. From bizarre to inspiring we come across several stories that make it to the top trends on social media platforms. But what remains with us are those true and heartwarming pieces which leave us thinking and motivated. Recently, a similar video of a 14-year-old specially-abled boy Parvaiz surfaced on social media which influenced netizens. The video showed how he walked to school on one leg to pursue his dreams in J&K's Handwara daily. Parvaiz lost his left leg at a very tender age to a massive blaze. He is currently studying in Class 9 at Government High School in Nowgam.

Twitterati took to social media and shared the video and requested help for the child. Their campaigns proved effective as Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari has promised a free artificial limb to Parvaiz.

He covers a distance of over 2 km even on bad roads. While talking to ANI he said, "I cover a distance of about two kilometres daily while balancing on one leg. Roads are not good. If I get an artificial limb, I can walk. I have a dream to achieve something in my life."

Parvaiz shared that although the Social Welfare Department had provided him with a wheelchair due to the dilapidated road conditions of his village, it was never put to use.

"I walk 2 kilometres per day to reach my school. The road to reach my school is damaged. I sweat a lot after reaching school as it is difficult for me to walk. I offer prayers after reaching school. I love cricket, volleyball and kabaddi. I hope that the government helps me in shaping my future. I have a fire within me to achieve my dreams," he added.

Sharing his experiences further, the 14-year-old said, "I do get hurt seeing that my friends can walk properly. However, I thank Allah (God) for providing me with strength. I urge the government to give me a proper artificial limb or any other mode of transportation that will ease my journey to the school and other places. Amputation was carried out by doctors at a hospital for which my father had to pay a huge sum of money. My father had to sell his property for my treatment."

Ghulam Ahmad Hajam, father of Parvaiz, also shared his experiences about the same. He said, "My child lost his leg at a very tender age to a massive blaze. My wife is a heart patient. I was in Baramulla when the incident happened with my child. I am a poor man. I cannot afford Rs 3 lakh for his treatment. I could only afford Rs 50,000 and had to sell my property."

The father added, "I appeal to the government to help Parvaiz for his future. He is good at studying and loves to play cricket. He is not involved in any wrongdoing."

-with ANI inputs