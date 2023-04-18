Watch: Vendor makes mouth freshener dosa, content creator reacts to bizarre food experiment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM mouth freshener dosa

Trending News: Bizarre food experiments have been a trend for a while now, with people coming up with unique combinations that range from tasty to downright bizarre. While experimenting with food is always exciting, some combinations may not be as well-received as others. One such experiment involves the South Indian delicacy, dosa. While dosa is usually served with sambhar and chutney, it has seen a lot of experimentation over the years. From ice cream dosa to fruit dosa, the possibilities are endless. However, a new addition to this list has emerged - the mouth freshener dosa.

A viral video shared by food blogger Mayur Surti shows the making of this off-beat dish. The dosa batter is topped with butter, jaggery, and mouth freshener. In the video, content creator Vividh can be seen reacting to this mouth freshener dosa with shock and disbelief. Since the video was posted on Instagram, it has garnered over 128k views, 19k likes and several comments from triggered social media users.

While some users expressed their disgust, others were more humorous in their reactions. One user wrote, "Dosa left the chat," while another suggested adding mouthwash to the dish. However, a user made an appeal, "Just dosa with chutney and sambhar is enough yaaaar. Don't traumatise dosa. #JusticeforDOSA."

Watch the viral video of mouth freshener dosa here:

