Vegetable vendor wears helmet to escape fine, netizens gush over his innocence; 'Kitna masoom hai'

Vegetable vendor wears helmet to escape fine

A helmet is one of the most important pieces of road safety equipment. Over the years, authorities have been raising awareness regarding the importance of helmets. However, people are still not able to realise the importance of them. In a rare incident, a man with a vegetable cart wore a helmet to escape fines from the traffic police. The video is going viral on the internet and netizens are amazed by his innocence.

The viral video shows a policeman interacting with an unidentified vegetable vendor. In the clip, the vendor was quizzed about why he was wearing a helmet. He responded by saying that the police were stopping people without a helmet.

However, the officer informed him that a four-wheeler cart like his does not necessitate the use of a helmet. Additionally, he advised the vendor to simply walk on the sidewalks or side streets to avoid traffic.

The video was uploaded by a policeman named Bhagwat Prasad Pandey on Twitter. His caption read, "Not fear, need awareness." It went viral in no time and netizens flocked to the comment section to react on it. One user wrote, "It's awesome video sir....you are earning respect . There should be love and care in between citizens and officers. Whenever anyone's sees "Khaki" then they should feel safe rather than worried." Another user wrote, "I loved his innocence." A third user commented, "Ye kitta bhola hai yaar" (He is so innocent). A user also wrote, "He knows all about our Police system. They can also fine him." A user commented, "आपकी जय हो श्री मान बहुत ही कर्त्तव्य से आप अपने कार्य को कर रहे हैं देख बहुत अच्छा लगा" (Hail you sir, You are doing your work with a lot of dedication, nice to see).

While some people praised the vendor for his pure innocence, others pointed out that people should feel protected rather than afraid when they see cops. The video garnered more than 4,00,000 views and over 14,000 likes.

