Veena artist’s beautiful rendition of Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu wins hearts online. Watch

Trending News: RRR, the blockbuster movie directed by SS Rajamouli, has made history as Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards held in Los Angeles. The team received a thunderous round of applause for their win, and their victory at the Oscars is a moment of pride for the Indian film industry. The team behind RRR has been receiving congratulations from fans and artists alike. Veena Srivani, a talented veena artist, congratulated Team RRR with a delightful rendition of Naatu Naatu on the veena.

In the video, Srivani can be seen playing 'Naatu Naatu' beautifully on a veena. The combination of the melodious tune produced by the veena and the spirited music from the 'RRR' song creates an enchanting auditory experience. Netizens expressed their admiration for the heartfelt performance, commending the artist for her tribute to the film. The video, shared on Twitter, has gone viral, with over 102k views, 5,300 likes and tons of reactions from fans.

Many comments described the music as "soothing," "amazing," and "mind-blowing." "The joy on your face is as good as the music you played ! Great start to my day," a user commented. Another user wrote, "Ma'am your gracious smile ...made it more beautiful." A third added, "Beautiful! Seriously, your veena sounds more sweeter than the original music."

Watch the viral video of artist playing Naatu Naatu on veena here:

The song features actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR and was composed by M.M. Keeravani and written by lyricist Chandrabose. The Oscar was accepted by Keeravani and Chandrabose on behalf of the team, while Rajamouli, the lead actors, and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava attended the ceremony.

The win for Naatu Naatu has caused a frenzy among fans, who cannot contain their excitement over the song's success. The track's energetic and catchy vibe has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, and its victory at the Oscars is a moment of pride for the Indian film industry. RRR has also won the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category and the Best Song at the 28th edition of the Critics' Choice Awards, among others.

