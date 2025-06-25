Vande Mataram: The Song that inspired Shubhanshu Shukla before his space journey The Axiom-4 mission is aiming to launch from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA, on Wednesday at 2:31 a.m. EDT, or 12 p.m. IST. Group. Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a serving Indian Air Force test pilot, is all geared to make history for India in space.

New Delhi:

Shubahanshu Shukla, a serving Indian Air Force test pilot, is set to make history for India by docking with the International Space Station (ISS) as part of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). Before heading to space, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla listened to his favourite song 'Vande Mataram' from Hrithik Roshan's 2024 film 'Fighter'. The Hindi translation of the song is "India is not a dream but a celebration. Victory is the habit of every vein of Indians. Such is our prowess that even the enemy salutes us."

The film, Fighter, was released in 2024 and was billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice, and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. It was directed by Siddharth Anand. The film starred Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, while Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Rishabh Sawhney played supporting roles. The song 'Vande Mataram' (The Fighter Anthem) was sung by Vishal Dadlani and others, with original lyrics by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and remix lyrics by Kumaar.

There is an old tradition at NASA that when the astronauts drive out to the launch pad for their missions, they get to listen to their choice of music before leaving for space, after saying goodbye to their families. According to reports, astronauts often listen to music before launching in a rocket to help them relax and focus. Music can be a powerful tool to reduce stress, especially in the high-pressure environment of space travel.

Lyrics of the songs

Khwaab nahi ek jashn hai Bharat

Rag-rag mein hai jeet ki aadat

Aisa hunar dushman bhi salaami de

Tu suraj, hum tere ujaale

Tujh se juda nahi hone waale

Akhir tak hum safar pe honge ki

Jai-hind jo nas-nas mein hai

Har baazi phir bas mein hai

Zid thaan ke hindustan bole

Sujalam-sufalam malayajashitlam

Shasyashyamalam, vande maataram

Sujalam-sufalam malayajashitlam

Shasyashyamalam, vande maataram

Naa hee zameen, naa aasmaanon mein

Naa hee mumkin hai do jahano mein

Jazbe, iraade aur ye junun

Bante hain dil ke kaarakaano mein

Pahunch gae ambar se aage

Dharti se phir bhee bandhe hain dhaage

Rahete vatan kee mittee se judake

Jai-hind jo nas-nas mein hai

Har baazi phir bas mein hai

Zid thaan ke hindustan bole

Sujalam-sufalam malayajashitlam

Shasyashyamalam, vande maataram

Sujalam-sufalam malayajashitlam

Shasyashyamalam, vande maataram