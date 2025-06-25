Vande Mataram: The Song that inspired Shubhanshu Shukla before his space journey

Shubahanshu Shukla, a serving Indian Air Force test pilot, is set to make history for India by docking with the International Space Station (ISS) as part of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). Before heading to space, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla listened to his favourite song 'Vande Mataram' from Hrithik Roshan's 2024 film 'Fighter'. The Hindi translation of the song is "India is not a dream but a celebration. Victory is the habit of every vein of Indians. Such is our prowess that even the enemy salutes us."
The film, Fighter, was released in 2024 and was billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice, and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. It was directed by Siddharth Anand. The film starred Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, while Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Rishabh Sawhney played supporting roles. The song 'Vande Mataram' (The Fighter Anthem) was sung by Vishal Dadlani and others, with original lyrics by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and remix lyrics by Kumaar.
There is an old tradition at NASA that when the astronauts drive out to the launch pad for their missions, they get to listen to their choice of music before leaving for space, after saying goodbye to their families. According to reports, astronauts often listen to music before launching in a rocket to help them relax and focus. Music can be a powerful tool to reduce stress, especially in the high-pressure environment of space travel.
Lyrics of the songs
Khwaab nahi ek jashn hai Bharat
Rag-rag mein hai jeet ki aadat
Aisa hunar dushman bhi salaami de
Tu suraj, hum tere ujaale
Tujh se juda nahi hone waale
Akhir tak hum safar pe honge ki
Jai-hind jo nas-nas mein hai
Har baazi phir bas mein hai
Zid thaan ke hindustan bole
Sujalam-sufalam malayajashitlam
Shasyashyamalam, vande maataram
Sujalam-sufalam malayajashitlam
Shasyashyamalam, vande maataram
Naa hee zameen, naa aasmaanon mein
Naa hee mumkin hai do jahano mein
Jazbe, iraade aur ye junun
Bante hain dil ke kaarakaano mein
Pahunch gae ambar se aage
Dharti se phir bhee bandhe hain dhaage
Rahete vatan kee mittee se judake
