Vande Bharat Express' stability test with glass filled to the brim at 180 kmph | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : WIKIPEDIA Vande Bharat Express is a semi high-speed train

Vande Bharat Express is set to revolutionise train travel in the coming years. The train which runs at semi-high speeds underwent a stability test recently and the results were shared online via a video. The result has left Twitter users amazed and filled them with a sense of pride. Each Vande Bharat Express train is estimated to cost upwards of Rs 100 crore and the ministry aims to add 400 such trains to its fleet in the next three years. The stability test carried out recently gives a glimpse of the technical prowess of the Vande Bharat Express train.

Amazing video shows the stability of Vande Bharat Express train

A trial run was held for the new Vande Bharat Express. The train clocked speed of over 180 km/hr. The video of the trial run was shared by Southern Railways on Twitter. The video showed a glass full of water remaining still while the train was speeding on the route. The Southern Railways lauded the trial run and wrote, “Take a look at the new Vande Bharat rake on trial run clocking 180-183 Kmph. A glass filled to the brim with water stays stable even as the train speeds at 180 Kmph (sic)."

Netizens react to Vande Bharat Express stability video

After the video of Vande Bharat Express was shared online, proud netizens reacted to it. One of the social media users commented, "Looking forward to best in class Rail facilities in our country. I respect the effort and hard work of the engineers and all other services putting in to achieve it (sic)." Another one said, "Congratulations to the team which built Vande Bharat coaches. Looks majestic and great (sic)."

Currently, there are two Vande Bharat trains running in India- from Delhi to Katra and from Delhi to Varanasi. The final trial run for the third route, Mumbai- Ahmedabad, is scheduled to be conducted from September 7.

