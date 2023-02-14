Rain or shine, will you be mine?: Google celebrates Valentine's Day with cute doodle

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Valentine's Day 2023 Google Doodle

This year, Google is celebrating Valentine's Day with a cute animated doodle that commemorates the highly romantic occasion when people all over the world express affection to their lovers, friends, and partners through gifts, greetings, and more. The theme for Google Doodle for Valentine's Day 2023 is "Rain or shine, will you be mine?".

The adorable animation portrays raindrops uniting to create a heart shape, symbolizing the formation of a loving connection between two individuals with a commitment to enduring their relationship through all challenges. The message under the doodle reads: "Happy Valentine's Day. With love, Google".

Google wished people on the day of love with a heartwarming message that goes with its latest theme for V-day. "Whatever your forecast looks like today, we hope you enjoy celebrating with your special someone. Happy Valentine's Day!"

The Google Doodle page also discussed the diverse tales linked with Valentine's Day. "Did you know that during the Middle Ages, European countries like England and France believed that February 14th was the start of mating season for birds? They associated this phenomenon with love and began romantic celebrations soon after. The holiday became more popular throughout the world in the 17th century."

Valentine's Day is a holiday that is celebrated on February 14th each year as a way to express love and affection to romantic partners, friends, and family members. It is believed to have originated from ancient Roman festivals, but over time it has become associated with romantic love and the exchange of gifts such as flowers, chocolates, and cards. Many people celebrate Valentine's Day as an opportunity to show appreciation for their loved ones and to strengthen their relationships.

