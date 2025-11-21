Uttarakhand: Leopard caught on CCTV carrying away pet dog from Nainital police station | Video The viral footage has raised alarm over urban wildlife safety, highlighting growing risks from wild animals entering residential and public areas.

New Delhi:

A terrifying incident in Uttarakhand's Nainital district highlighted growing urban-wildlife conflicts when a leopard was caught on CCTV carrying away a pet dog from Betalghat Police Station. The footage, recorded on November 17 late at night, shows the leopard quietly entering the open gate of the station, confronting the dog, and carrying it away. Remarkably, the dog fought back and is reported to have escaped, though its exact condition remains unconfirmed. The video, now viral on social media, has alarmed locals and raised questions about the safety of even supposedly secure areas.

Concerns over Public safety

The Nainital incident underscores the increasing risk wild animals pose in residential and public areas. Residents fear for the safety of their homes and pets, as similar incidents of leopards attacking dogs outside houses have been reported in the region. Experts attribute these encounters to habitat loss, declining prey, and leopards venturing into human-dominated landscapes.

Leopard triggers security alert in Jaipur VVIP zone

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, a major security alert was triggered when a leopard reportedly entered the official bungalow of Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat in the high-security Civil Lines area. This zone houses top dignitaries, including former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and is near Raj Bhavan. Fresh pugmarks confirmed the leopard’s presence, prompting the Forest Department to launch a large-scale search and rescue operation. Authorities cordoned off the area, restricted movement, and deployed teams to safely locate, tranquillise, and capture the leopard without harming residents.

Urban wildlife encounters: A growing challenge

Wildlife experts warn that shrinking forest habitats and scarcity of natural prey are driving leopards closer to urban settlements. While Jaipur’s VVIP zone presents unique challenges due to the presence of high-profile individuals, incidents like those in Nainital demonstrate that even police stations and residential areas are vulnerable. Authorities emphasise the need for coordinated urban wildlife management, early warning systems, and public awareness to prevent dangerous encounters while ensuring the safety of both humans and animals.

Authorities on alert

With multiple leopard sightings reported across Jaipur and Nainital in recent months, forest and law enforcement officials remain on high alert, balancing conservation priorities with the safety of residents in urban areas.

This string of incidents highlights the urgent need for proactive strategies to manage wildlife in cities, as human-animal interactions continue to rise.