Uttar Pradesh man gets bitten by snake 6 times in 35 days, know what happens next

In a bizarre and unfortunate series of events, a 24-year-old man named Vikas Dubey from Uttar Pradesh was recently bitten by a snake not once, not twice, but a staggering six times in just 35 days. The man has become the talk of the town with his unusual and alarming encounters with the venomous reptile.

On June 2, Vikas Dubey was bitten after leaving his bed at his house. This was the first incidence. He was taken to a neighbouring hospital and given medical attention. Snake bites claimed Dubey's life six times between June 2 and July 6.

According to the India Today report, he was taken to the hospital and treated each time a snake attacked him. After recovering, he left the hospital on foot.

He was advised to leave his house and stay somewhere else after the fourth snake bite. One would think that after two snake bites, he would have been more cautious and avoided any further encounters. However, fate had something else in store for him. After a few days, he has bitten again for the fifth time when he moved to his aunt's house in Radhanagar.

Then Dubey was returned home by his parents. He was bitten by a snake again on July 6, and things got worse. His parents took him to the hospital out of concern for his health, where he received treatment and made a full recovery.

Vikas Dubey reported that he always had a premonition before getting bitten by a snake and that the bites always happened on a Saturday or Sunday.

Some may speculate that Dubey may be cursed or has angered some divine forces which are manifesting themselves in the form of these snake bites. Others may believe that this could be an elaborate hoax or some sort of publicity stunt.

But regardless of what may be behind these bizarre occurrences, what cannot be ignored is the fact that his life could have been at risk without proper treatment.

