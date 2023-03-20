US teen dances to Naatu Naatu, nails the hook step. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : @OLGAMANASSYAN US teen dances to Naatu Naatu

Trending News: The Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR has taken the world by storm. From Virat Kohli to German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann, everyone seems to be following in the footsteps of actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Recently, a US teenager named Olga Manassyan posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen performing the hook step of the infectious track on a basketball court in the rain. She captioned the video by stating that the dance and song were so memorable at the Oscars this year that she could not resist learning the dance.

The video has gone viral, garnering over 4.6 million views and many comments. Some users commented on the steps, with one saying that the main steps of Naatu Naatu were missing. "I confidently speak on behalf of everyone here that we need a longer version," a user commented. "One of the toughest and fastest choreography," another user wrote. "Fire and that jump though," a third added.

Watch the viral video of US teen dancing to Naatu Naatu here:

Before the 95th Academy Awards, Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok and his staff grooved to Naatu Naatu. A video of their performance, dressed as RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was shared by the Korean Embassy in India on Twitter.

ALSO READ:

PM Modi reacts to viral video of South Korean embassy staff dancing to Naatu Naatu

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir dances to Naatu Naatu at wedding, Harsh Goenka shares viral video

Japanese dancers recreate Naatu Naatu to celebrate Oscar win, desi netizens love it. Watch

Read More Trending News