US photographer flies to India to marry her lover she met on Instagram | WATCH Jaclyn Forero who is a photographer from the United States travelled to India after she fell in love with Chandan Singh Rajput who is also a photographer. According to reports, Forero came across Rajput's profile on Instagram. Check out their love story here.

Love has no boundaries and this stands true for this Indo-American couple. In this tale of love, an American photographer travelled across continents to a village in Andhra Pradesh to meet her lover.

Jaclyn Forero who is a photographer from the United States travelled to India after she fell in love with Chandan Singh Rajput who is also a photographer. According to reports, Forero came across Rajput's profile on Instagram and was drawn towards his simplicity and warmth.

Their love story began with a simple "hi" in the comment section which eventually turned into a long-distance relationship. Sharing a video on Instagram, Forero wrote, "14 months together and ready for a BIG new chapter…"

In the video that Forero shared on Instagram, she reveals that she was the one who messaged Chandan first. "I messaged Chandan first. From his profile, I saw that he was a passionate Christian man who knew theology." She added, "After 8 months dating online and getting my mother's overwhelming approval, she and I flew to India for the trip of a lifetime."

Speaking of people's reaction towards the relationship, she said, "People have been everything from judgemental, to supportive to rude to very positive, awkwardly silent and everything in between. and let's not forget the age difference." Forero is nine years older than Rajput.

'The odds were stacked against us, but God has been miraculously opening doors and providing for us each step of the way. Because he [Jesus] brought us together and he'll see us through," she wrote in the end.

The couple's love story received immense love from the online community. One of them wrote, "9 years is nothing. My husband and I have a 10.7 age difference. There will always naysayers. If you both are hearing from the Lord, them go for it. So happy for you both!"

Another commented, "Seven months later, I was flying to India to marry him! That was 3 1/2 years ago, and he just arrived in the US last April! It's a crazy journey but so worth it."

A third user wrote, "Me and my husband are also an international couple. We met online, met for the first time in Paris. Married the year after so we could stay together. It's been 9 years already. I hope the best for you both in your romantic love story."

