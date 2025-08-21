US influencer faces backlash for saying Indians have achieved 'nothing of major note' in modern times The reaction was quick and fierce. Indians and non-Indians alike condemned the comment as both ignorant and laughably false. Users flooded the platform with examples of Indian achievements -- from Nobel laureates to global CEOs and pioneering scientists.

New Delhi:

Social media often thrives on controversy, and this week, American influencer and writer Charles Haywood found himself at the centre of one. A comment he posted on X (formerly Twitter) sparked outrage not only in India but also across the world.

Haywood claimed that in the modern era, Indians have accomplished "nothing of truly major note." In his words, despite a population of 1.5 billion, India has produced "zero achievements." His post read: "Has a single (subcontinent) Indian ever accomplished anything of truly major note in the modern period, in any field? I can’t think of one. Nor can Grok. Seems odd, given there are 1.5 billion of them, and we’re told we need to accept endless waves of them for their 'talent.'"

Internet pushback with facts and memes

The reaction was quick and fierce. Indians and non-Indians alike condemned the comment as both ignorant and laughably false. Users flooded the platform with examples of Indian achievements -- from Nobel laureates to global CEOs and pioneering scientists. Others chose humour, sharing memes that pointed out the irony of Indian-origin CEOs running some of the very platforms where Haywood was making such statements.

Reacting to Haywood's post, one of the users wrote, "Have you accomplished anything of this type?" "Would you not count Srinivasan Ramanujan? Or Jamsetji and Dorabji Tata? Or Dhirubai Ambani?" another asked. "Ramanujan, Bose, Raman, Krishnan, Mahalanobis, Chandrasekhar, Pati, Kapany, Rao, Raychaudhuri, and Sudarshan to name a few. You can’t think of any because thinking isn’t your strength buckaroo," wrote another user.

Why the post struck a nerve

Criticism of governments or policies is one thing, but dismissing the contributions of an entire population struck many as deeply offensive. India may be grappling with a few challenges but to suggest it has made "zero achievements" in modern times ignores reality. Consider global business leaders like Sundar Pichai (Google), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Indra Nooyi (PepsiCo), and Parag Agrawal (Twitter) -- all of whom have shaped industries that affect billions worldwide.

In science, Indian and Indian-origin experts have contributed to medicine, space research, and even vaccine development. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has won global recognition for low-cost, high-impact missions, most recently Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the Moon's south pole which was a historic first.

In sports, India has produced icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Neeraj Chopra. In literature, names such as Arundhati Roy, Salman Rushdie, and Jhumpa Lahiri are internationally acclaimed. Nobel Prize winners like Amartya Sen and Kailash Satyarthi further highlight India’s global standing.

Beyond outrage: Why this matters

While some may dismiss Haywood's remarks as just another provocative tweet, the implications run deeper. Such statements reinforce damaging stereotypes and erase the achievements of countless individuals who inspire millions of young Indians today. India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, a technology hub, and home to a diaspora that continues to influence culture, science, and innovation globally.

ALSO READ: Watch: Man films inside Shah Jahan-Mumtaz’s tomb at Taj Mahal, plays old song in viral video