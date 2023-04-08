US food blogger tries Indian buffet with family, desi netizens love their reaction. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM US food blogger tries Indian buffet with family

Trending News: Indian cuisine has become a beloved food choice for people all around the world. With its unique and flavourful dishes, it's no surprise that Indian food has become a global sensation. This video is just one example of how Indian cuisine has captured the hearts of people all over the world. Its popularity has only continued to grow, and it's no surprise why. With its bold flavours, aromatic spices, and diverse dishes, Indian food is a true gem in the culinary world. It not only showcases the deliciousness of Indian cuisine but also highlights the cultural significance behind it. It's clear that Indian food has become more than just a meal; it's a way to bring people together and share a love for something unique and special.

American chef and social media influencer, Eitan Bernath, is one such individual who has fallen in love with the cuisine. He has a significant following on social media and regularly posts cooking and recipe videos. In one of his recent videos, he shared his visit to restaurants that specialise in Indian food, and his family's experience of enjoying a vegetarian Indian buffet. Eitan's love for Indian cuisine is evident in the video, as he showcases a wide range of dishes and shares his excitement about the food.

He also reveals in the caption that his family used to go to a vegetarian Indian buffet for lunch on Sundays when he was growing up. The video was an instant hit, receiving 4 million views on YouTube and over 429k views on Instagra. The comment section was filled with people sharing their own love for Indian food and their experiences with it. "Were you Indian in past life? You pronounce Indian dishes better than my kids. However do checkout my recipe I posted for raita," a user commented. Another user wrote, "I love how much you love and promote Indian food!" A third added, "Okay 1. literally yes with the pronunciation of everything and 2. Loving that you’re eating more than just “chicken tikka masala.”

Watch the viral video of US food blogger eats Indian buffet with family here:

