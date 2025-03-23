US couple shows up in jeans-shirts at their budget wedding; internet in splits A US couple's unconventional wedding attire choice has sparked a heated debate online. The bride and groom showed up to their budget wedding in jeans and shirts, leaving the internet divided. Read on to know more about their casual wedding look!

A US bride claims she lost friends and relatives because she chose to wear jeans and a plaid shirt instead of a typical, pricey wedding dress for her low-budget wedding. According to a report in the New York Post, Amie Barron, 22, married her now-husband, Hunter, 24, in January at a public library in West Virginia. The couple sought to keep their wedding expenses at $1,000, which has elicited both acclaim and criticism online.

The pair prioritised their expenditures, saving aside $300 for new cowboy boots and hiring a photographer for $480. Barron did her own hair and cosmetics, as well as the music and meal arrangements, to save money.

After the ceremony, Barron posted a now-viral video of the wedding with the message, "Almost a week married to my best friend, and I can't stop rewatching our wedding." The video showed the couple in casual attire—jeans and black-and-white flannelette shirts—with Barron noting, "That's what we usually wear."

Barron referred to the wedding as a "fairytale" come true, but not everyone was delighted. A number of social media users criticized the event, calling it "ugly" and boring.

"So, basically, it was just another day." One person noted, "There's nothing special about it." Another person commented, "This looks depressing."

The flood of hostility appeared to hurt Barron, who claimed that his viral fame had generated more hate than support.

“Everybody told me while we were planning that I would regret it, so it was very controversial for people who heard what we were doing and didn’t really support us,” she said.

‘We won’t let the hate affect our marriage.’ Barron further revealed that the backlash had been challenging for them as a couple.

“It’s been a struggle, especially after the wedding. We’ve received a lot of nasty messages and posts on social media from people who weren’t particularly supportive, and we’ve had to cut them out of our lives,” she shared.

Despite the criticism, Barron continues to publish videos commemorating the wedding, demonstrating that she and Hunter are unaffected by the vitriol. The couple has made it clear: they will not let online bullies define their marriage.

