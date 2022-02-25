UP Police draws inspiration from Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey in latest post; Netizens are amazed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022.

The UP Police on Friday (February 25) took to their social media platform to upload a video for the #Armslengthfromcrime initiative, inspired by the trailer of Akshay Kumar's action-comedy, Bachchhan Paandey. The Police force shared a video clip of approximately two minutes and wrote, "Bhai Ho Ya Godfather, Baukaal aur Bhay Sirf Kanoon Ka Chalega #ArmslengthfromCrime”.

The video showcased a reel to real-life comparison, as it highlighted how the only thing to fear is the law, as it featured visuals of criminals being nabbed in regions like Shamli, Auraiya, Sambhal, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Hathras, Muzaffarnagar, Gonda and Basti among others. The video also showcased statistics including 9689 weapons, 10052 bullets, 229 kg explosive substances and 311 bombs that were seized and 2039 weapon licenses that have been revoked due to misuse under the Arms Act.

The UP Police's creative and unique idea impressed netizens who were quick to react. One of them wrote, "Up police is progressing service wise, Captain like Akash Sir really result producing, still there some areas which need to be correct hopefully rectify early." Another said, "Amazing creativity, and thought process. Good to see the upgradation and how you guys are using technology for doing showcasing your success. Super proud."

Check out Twitterati's reactions here:

The trailer of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ took the internet by storm, crossing over 45 million views in less than 24 hours of its launch and trended on Twitter and YouTube on the number one spot for 2 days. It’s no surprise then, that the UP Police decided to create a video based on the film to capture the attention of the audience.

Also read: Traffic Police use Nandamuri Balakrishna-Pragya Jaiswal's 'Akhanda' scene to drive home message on seat belts

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchan Paandey’ is headlined by Akshay Kumar with a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also read: Mumbai & Delhi Police condole Lata Mangeshkar's demise in unique posts

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022.