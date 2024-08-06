UP: Fatehpur DM loses her cool, slaps man during surprise inspection, VIDEO goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DM slaps a man during a surprise inspection in Fatehpur

A video has gone viral on social media where a female District Magistrate slapped a young man. The video is from Fatehpur district. According to the information, DM Indumati paid a surprise inspection visit at the DUDA and Sub-Registrar office. When the DM suddenly reached the office, people started running in a hurry. Meanwhile, a man collided with DM Indumati, the point where the DM lost her cool and slapped the young man. Fuming in anger, the DM said, "I am standing... can't you see a woman is standing and you are pushing her and going ahead."

On Monday, the District Magistrate along with ADM Administration Avnish Tripathi, ADM Finance Vinay Pathak, SDM Sadar conducted a surprise inspection on the complaint of corruption in the Sub-Registrar Office and District Urban Development Agency Office (DUDA) in Fatehpur. The sudden arrival of the District Magistrate in the office created panic among the officers. Employees and outsiders present there were seen running away. The DM handed over some suspicious people to the police for strict interrogation upon finding them on the spot.

DM hands over suspicious people to police

The District Magistrate, who reached the office upon receiving the complaint, checked the old documents in the 'Malkhana' of the Sub-Registrar Office. She also interrogated the people who had come to get the deed done and expressed displeasure on finding some suspicious people in the office. She caught them on the spot and reprimanded them. At the same time, some people were caught and handed over to the police for questioning. The District Magistrate reprimanded the Sub-Registrar for finding dirt on the premises and also gave strict instructions to improve the system and expressed displeasure on finding outsiders.

