UP bride riding on top of SUV for making reel gets fined heavily, video goes viral

Trending News: In today's internet age, social media platforms have become a means for people to stay connected and share interesting content. Many users create and share reels on platforms like Instagram, often going to great lengths and even endangering their lives or breaking safety rules. This particular bride took her desire to create an Instagram reel on her wedding day to an extreme by riding on top of a car's bonnet. Unfortunately for her, the consequences were not in her favour.

The viral video from Uttar Pradesh has been making waves on the internet. In the video, a bride can be seen riding on the bonnet of a moving SUV while recording an Instagram reel. Dressed in a beautiful red lehenga, the bride exuded a unique blend of tradition and modernity. Her daring act caught the attention of both onlookers and social media users, who had mixed reactions to her boldness. While some admired her audacity, others considered it a reckless adventure.

However, the authorities in Uttar Pradesh were not pleased with the bride's actions. The Uttar Pradesh Police, known for their strict enforcement of rules, quickly took action. The bride was fined a hefty amount of over Rs 15,500 for violating traffic rules. The video, shared on Instagram by an account named "Sachkadwahai," garnered a lot of attention. It featured a caption questioning the need to take such risks.

Watch the viral video here:

Netizens expressed various opinions in the comments section of the video. Some criticized the bride's actions, while others called for even higher fines or stricter penalties. The reel gained thousands of views, along with numerous likes and comments. A user commented, “Ladki reel nahi bana rhi the.. ladki paid the parlour ka promotion kr rhi the." "Aaj kal simple wedding ka trend he katam hogya hai," another user pointed out. “Bhai police Wale bhi 15000 ka shagun le gye Didi se," a third user joked, while a fourth remarked, "Excellent, for fame people going to any extent fine should be more higher."

