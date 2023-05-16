Uncles and aunties roll belans on tummies to reduce belly fat, make netizens LOL. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Uncles and aunties roll belans on tummies to reduce belly fat

Trending News: The internet never fails to surprise us, and a recent viral video is proof of that. It features people using a rolling pin, known as a "belan," to try and lose weight. Their unconventional approach involves rolling the belan over their stomachs in hopes of reducing belly fat, leaving the online community both astonished and puzzled.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Chirag Barjatya and originally posted on Instagram by a page called The Perfect Health Hyd Koti. In the clip, an acupressure trainer can be seen leading a fitness class, where participants, including both men and women, join in rolling belans on their stomachs. As the acupressure trainer leads the class, individuals diligently roll the belans over their stomachs, mirroring the instructor's actions. The sight of everyone holding a rolling pin in hand to tackle belly fat has left netizens stunned, accumulating over 862k views and sparking a wide range of reactions across social media.

It has ignited a lively discussion online, prompting amusement, bewilderment, and varied opinions. One user humorously expressed concern that the rolling pin might find its way back to the kitchen for its intended purpose of rolling out rotis. "I only hope it doesn't go back into the kitchen to roll out the rotis," the user wrote.

Watch the viral video here:

Another person commented on the perceived absurdity, highlighting the trainer's significant fan base and followers. The user mentioned, "This is as ridiculous as it can get! Apparently the lady has a huge fan base and followers." Some Twitter users recommended a simpler approach to fitness, advocating for regular walks lasting 15 to 30 minutes, preferably in natural surroundings, as a beneficial alternative.

