Ukrainian soldiers put a twist on Naatu Naatu dance from RRR, highlighting Russia-Ukraine War. Watch

Trending News: SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film 'RRR' has gained immense popularity worldwide, especially after its song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for Best Original Song. The dance number has become a sensation, not only in India but also globally. In a recent viral video, a group of soldiers in the southern Ukrainian town of Mykolaiv showcased their unique twist to the song, incorporating their own dance moves and lyrics. The video was shared on Twitter by Jane Fedatova, a Ukrainian politician, and has garnered over 638k views and 7100 likes. In the translated caption accompanying the post, Fedatova mentions how the Ukrainian version of the video expresses opposition to the Russian Federation, which has colonized Ukraine, drawing a parallel to the original scene's protest against British colonization. She hopes that this comparison will convey a meaningful message to the Indian viewers.

The video captures two soldiers dancing to the lively and energetic beats of the song, with another soldier playfully pushing them, reminiscent of a scene from the film where the characters face a similar situation. Following a visual narrative similar to the original song, a Ukrainian woman appears in the video, encouraging the two soldiers and handing them drone remote controls.

Using the drones, the soldiers simulate dropping grenades onto a marked target, displaying video footage from the drones capturing the grenade drops. This reference to Ukrainian military operations, where drones are utilized to target Russian soldiers, adds a unique touch to the video. As the song continues, more soldiers join in the dance, and even the woman herself joins the lively performance.

Watch the viral video here:

Interestingly, the original song was filmed in front of the Ukrainian presidential residence, the Mariinskyi Palace. The shooting took place over a span of 17 days in August 2021, just six months before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. While the surrounding areas in Kyiv suffered significant damage during the initial rounds of bombings and missile strikes, the Mariinskyi Palace itself has remained unharmed thus far.

