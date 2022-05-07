Ukrainian child volunteer killed during shelling, grieving father confronts Russian soldier

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ UKRAINE.UA The war in Ukraine continues to rage on

The Russian assault on Ukrainian territories continues as innocent lives are lost each day. Russian forces have captured major territories in Ukraine and heavy shelling in the cities has led to people getting displaced in huge numbers. Many lives have also been lost and there is no confirmation on when the war will abate.

Read: KKR pacer Pat Cummins is amazed after he tries pav bhaji for the first time; calls it 'delicious'

In a viral picture that has been doing the rounds on social media, it is seen that a Ukrainian father is showing his blood-stained hands to a captured Russian soldier. It is being reported that the blood on the man's hands is that of his 15-year-old son who was killed during the war. The man is claimed to be Vitalli Seleveni, who lost his son Dennis, who was helping his parents evacuate terrified animals from a Ukrainian zoo when a Russian shell landed nearby, as per Daily Mail.

Read: Man with no hands chops wood with axe, leaves internet amazed

The teenager suffered horrific wounds, shattering and twisting his left leg and leaving a gaping injury in his thigh which spilled blood over his clothes. That blood was still stained on his father Vitalli's hands when he learned his son had lost his fight for life within 30 minutes of being rushed to hospital.

Outside the hospital, where his son was declared dead, Vitalli came face-to-face with a Russian soldier who had been captured during the attack. Netizens are left heartbroken seeing the image of Vitalli confronting the Russian soldier about his teenage son's death.

The soldier, whose blindfold had been lifted so that he could see the grieving fathers hands, cried at the sight. Distraught zoo staff screamed at the Russian soldier in grief after hearing that Dennis had died.