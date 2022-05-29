Ukrainian soldier snacks on chips as missiles are fired in his background. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/Злий Конопляний Джмелик Ukrainian soldier

A foody Ukrainian soldier is here! The soldier munching on chips while missiles are fired behind him is going viral on social media. He could be seen walking away from a vehicle launching missiles, casually, eating a packet of chips. Completely unbothered about his surroundings, the soldier is seen walking in the field. The clip was shared on Twitter by Defence Reporter for the Kyiv Independent, Illia Ponomarenko. "Advertising chips Suite," read the caption of the video.

The soldier is dressed up in his military uniform, absolutely aloof to the fact that there were missiles going off one by one behind him. Since the video was uploaded, it garnered a lot of attention from netizens. A user wrote, "When you are confident enough that your #MachineLearning model will work on production as well..no war please." Another wrote "That’s what TRANQUILITY really looks like." A third comment read, "Not a care in the world as long as chips are involved! Comfort food! God I love this."

Recently, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the city of Lyman had been "completely liberated" by a joint force of Russian soldiers and the Kremlin-backed separatists, who have waged war for eight years in the industrial region bordering Russia. Lyman, which had a population of about 20,000 before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, serves as a regional railway hub.