Ukraine President Zelenskyy's response to UK kid's hand written letter wins hearts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Zelenskyy's response to UK kid's letter wins hearts

Amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, many countries and organizations have come forward to extend their support to the refugees. From providing food to basic necessities, many humanitarian organisations have been trying to reach out. Amid this, a handwritten letter by a 12-year-old schoolboy from the UK has grabbed eyeballs in which he expressed his desire to support and sent relief supplies to the refugees fleeing to Poland. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to his letter and appreciated his help.

The boy, Thomas Handley, from Durham, UK, who studies at Durham Trinity School and Sports College, explained that he learned about the war and wanted to write a letter “to the best president” and said that he was “happy to be helping Ukraine”. The staff at the refugee centre in poland forward the letter to Zelenskyy, however, they did not expect a response.

In the letter, Zelenskyy said, "Dear Thomas, Thank you for your letter of support. I am ok and thank you for your help. We hope to bring peace to Ukraine and food to the citizens of all the country and rebuild the towns. What you say in your letter and what the United Kingdom does to support brings a smile to my face and to many others."

The letter made the 12-year-boy extremely happy. His teacher revealed to BBC that he refused to let go of it and showed everyone in his class.

On a related note, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had to auction off his khaki fleece for £90,000 (₹85,43,505.62) at a charity auction in London as Russian troops continue to bomb the cities and people in Ukraine. According to The Daily Mail, the starting price of Zelenskyy's 'famous khaki' was set at £50k, however, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the buyers to bid higher.

Boris Johnson said, "Support Ukraine tonight my friends so that that great ancient European capital Kyiv can never be threatened again, and that Ukraine can be whole and free once more."