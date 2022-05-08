Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sells his trademark khakhi fleece at auction in London

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ SINGLEBUCHI Ukraine President Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has auctioned off his khaki fleece for £90,000 (₹85,43,505.62) at a charity auction in London. As war ravages relentlessly in Eastern Europe, the president had to take this step. The event, Brave Ukraine fundraising, was hosted by the Ukraine Embassy at the Tate Modern on May 6. According to The Daily Mail, the starting price of Zelenskyy's 'famous khaki' was set at £50k, however, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the buyers to bid higher.

Johnson further stated that Zelenskyy used to wear these fleece while addressing people. "Take part in today’s charity auction. Whether you are bidding for Volodymyr’s fleece – a snip at £50,000, I want much higher bids than that, or you are bidding for a tour of Kyiv with Mayor Klitschko, I have had a tour of Kyiv with Mayor Klitschko, it’s a beautiful city. Well worth it, dig deep," Boris Johnson said in his address.

Boris Johnson said, "Support Ukraine tonight my friends so that that great ancient European capital Kyiv can never be threatened again, and that Ukraine can be whole and free once more."

After this, the khaki jacket was bought for £90,000(Rs 85,43,505.62) at the event. Before the auction, Zelenskyy held a virtual address, wherein he appreciated Boris Johnson for his support.

He also revealed, that Russian troops continue to bomb the cities and people in Ukraine and have destroyed almost 400 health facilities, including hospitals, and maternity hospitals.