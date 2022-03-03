Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Movies and series Ukraine President and former actor has starred in

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZELENSKIY_OFFICIAL Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is intensifying with each passing hour. The West has stood in complete opposition of Russian President Vladimir Putin and is trying to corner it by imposing sanctions. Meanwhile, all the limelight has suddenly fallen on Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine. In the face of invasion and a full-blown war, Zelenskyy has not only denied safe passage out of the country but has taken up arms to defend his nation.

Zelenskyy took over the office of the President in 2019. Before that, he had a career in acting and entertainment. Amid the ongoing conflict, the curiosity in Zelenskyy's life seems to be rising. Here we look at his career in acting before he took the political plunge.

Servant of the People

It first premiered in 2015 and ran till 2019. In this show, Zelenskyy plays the role of the Ukrainian President. The makers have released the show on YouTube for free along with English subtitles. One of the writers on this comedy show is Zelenskyy's wife Olena Zelenska.

Dancing With The Stars

In 2006, Zelenskyy not only participated in the dance reality show Dancing with The Stars' Ukraine version but also won it. This piece of information has surfaced during the war with Russia leaving people extremely surprised.

Zelenskyy is a former rom-com star

No Love in the City (2009), No Love in the City 2 (2010), 8 First Dates (2012) and Love in Vegas (2012) are some of the rom coms the now Ukrainian President has starred in previously.

He starred in a Russian film's remake

Office Romance. Our Time (2011) is one of the films featuring Zelenskyy, which is the remake of the 1977 Soviet film Office Romance. This rom-com was also co-written by Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy as Napoleon

Zelenskyy starred as Napoleon in Rzhevsky Versus Napoleon (2012). This movie also has a cameo role from the popular Jean-Claude Van Damme, who reportedly did not charge any fees for the role.

Directorial debut

Zelenskyy made his feature directorial debut with Me. You. He. She. in 2018, which he co-directed with David Dodson. Zelenskyy also stars in the film as a man who has to live with the woman he is divorcing.

Basis this filmography, it is safe to say that Zelenskyy had a decent career in the movies before becoming the President.