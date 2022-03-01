Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gets standing ovation at EU; Twitter declares him 'True leader'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BILLIAM_SHAKE Addressing the European Parliament via a video call, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an emotional speech.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukrainians received a standing ovation after he addressed the European Parliament as the Russian military operation entered its sixth day. "We're fighting for our land & our freedom despite the fact that all our cities are now blocked. Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he said before the EU parliament stood up and lauded the Ukrainian president. Addressing the European parliament via video link, Zelenskyy said,"Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness."

"The EU will be much stronger with us. Without you, Ukraine will be lonesome," Zelenskyy said. His speech comes a day after he formally submitted an application seeking EU membership for his country. This comes at a time when the European power bloc has promised fighter jets and air defence system to Kyiv in its fight against the Russians.

Zelenskyy's powerful speech didn't only move the members of the EU parliament but also melted the hearts of the netizens. Several users took to social media and expressed their solidarity with Ukraine. Tweeple declared Zelenskyy as the 'True Leader.' Check it out here!

