To the side, sophisticated robberies, for UK YouTuber Maximilian Arthur Fosh, popularly known as Max Fosh, have just performed an administrative miracle: legally "died" in order to receive a flight refund! Yes, the man infamous for his offbeat stunts recently acquired his own death certificate, all for the purpose of getting back a paltry £37.28 (about Rs 4200) from an airline.

The Baffling Case of the Flight That Never Was

It began, as outlined in Fosh's "I technically died" video, with a missed flight. He'd bought it, couldn't go, and then walked headfirst into that annoying legal loophole airlines happen to adore: non-returnable tickets or no cancellation refunds. Most would complain and leave it alone, but Max Fosh isn't most.

"I discovered this sneaky legal provision carriers exploit that catches a lot of people out," Fosh said, referring to his "incredibly petty" attitude towards the values of the airline. His objective? To claim back his money.

A "Death" in Serboga

When he called customer service, Fosh discovered a golden ticket: death or bereavement was an acceptable reason for a refund. Since he knew he couldn't, you know, obtain a death certificate for himself because, well, he wasn't dead, he decided to use a bit. Unorthodox method.

His odyssey brought him to the micronation of Serboga. Yes, an unrecognised country. And lo and behold! The government there signed not just his death certificate but also issued an invitation to him on a state visit! Talk of a win-win situation. Fosh managed to meet the Princess of Serboga, go on a tour of the micronation, and discover its history, all while staging his own "demise."

The Aftermath: "It's Not Fraud, But It Is Fraudulent

With his gleaming new death certificate in hand, Fosh filled out his refund form. The unidentified "big, bad" airline, none the worse for wear, processed the claim and requested his banking information. But Fosh, being a prudent prankster, talked to his lawyer first.

The legal advice he got was old school: "It's not fraud, but it is fraudulent." Based on that fairly open-ended advice, Fosh decided to call off the process, rather than going ahead with his self-imposed "death" for a bit of cash.

Max Fosh: The Prankster Extraordinaire

In case Max Fosh's name rings a bell, it's likely because it has been done before. It's not his first rodeo at pulling off complex and viral stunts.

"Welcome to Luton" (2022): Fosh made headlines around the world when he installed a giant "Welcome to Luton" sign close to London's Gatwick Airport, literally deceiving arriving visitors. He even went so far as to book himself onto a flight to see how it would work! The joke became completely viral, with him appearing on TV news and radio programmes.

"I don't know my fruits" meme: You may also know him if you're always online with his feature on the popular "I don't know my fruits" meme on Instagram.

Max Fosh continues to challenge what he can do to create content online and shows that the most ordinary problems can sometimes lead to the most amazing things.

