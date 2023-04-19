UK-based Odia woman runs 42-km marathon in Sambalpuri saree. Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER saree-clad woman runs UK marathon

Trending News: Madhusmita Jena Das, a 41-year-old Odia woman residing in Manchester, UK, left everyone in awe as she completed a 42.5 km marathon while wearing a beautiful Sambalpuri handloom saree. Madhusmita, who works as a high school teacher, completed the marathon in 4 hours and 50 minutes, making her fellow runners and the Odia community in the UK proud of her achievements.

Madhusmita is a seasoned marathon runner, having participated in many marathons and ultra-marathons across the world. However, this is the first time she participated in a marathon while wearing a saree. According to Madhusmita, running in a saree is more difficult than running without one, but she drew inspiration from her mother and grandmother, who wore sarees on an everyday basis while she was growing up.

The images and videos of Madhusmita running in a saree went viral on social media, with many people appreciating her for showcasing Odisha's rich heritage while running in a foreign land. The Twitter account of 'Friends of India Soc Intl UK' shared a video of Madhusmita running comfortably in a saree, while her friends and family cheered her on.

Watch the viral video of saree-clad woman running UK marathon here:

Many people praised Madhusmita for her determination and spirit, and her accomplishment became a source of inspiration for many. Some people even hoped to see more people wearing traditional attire while participating in sports events. A user wrote, "Nice, hopefully, we can see people wearing patta saree playing the US Open, and wearing Tashar silk saree competing in a triathlon some day." Another commented, "Proud Moment.. Keep it Up Dear.." A third added, "Wow Such an adorable Pic to see. This how we should show our culture to the World, All those who are ready to wear foreign attire please learn from her."

