Two women fight over silk saree, pull each other’s hair during sale in Bengaluru. Watch

Image Source : TWITTER Two women fight over silk saree in sale

Trending News: The end-of-season sale is a much-awaited time for many people who eagerly look forward to grabbing items at heavily discounted prices. However, a viral video from Bengaluru's Malleshwaram has caused quite a stir, leaving many rethinking their physical visits during sale season. In the video, two women can be seen engaging in a violent scuffle, slapping and pulling each other's hair over a saree at an annual sale held for Mysore silk sarees.

Despite attempts from bystanders and security staff to stop the fight, the women continued to hit each other. The video has sparked various reactions from social media users, some suggesting that the women fighting could be tailors or fashion designers trying to make a profit from damaged sarees. The video, shared on Twitter by the user R Vaidya, has gathered over 139k views and has garnered various reactions from netizens.

Some were oblivious to the fight and continued shopping, while others joked about the high demand for sarees in the country. "Shows in what great demand their sarees are. This video can be shown as an advertisement," a user commented. Another user expressed, "Lol.. so relatable!" A third wrote, "Just malleshwaram things." A fourth added, "Ladies loves sarees .. at times more than their husband or anyone else .. ha ha. both should have got their loved saree."

Watch the viral video of women fighting over saree during sale in Bengaluru here:

