Twitteratti blast tourists for driving Audi through Ladakh’s Pangong Lake in viral video | WATCH

Viral video of tourists driving through Ladakh's Pangong lake

A shocking video of three tourists driving an Audi SUV in one of India's most beautiful tourist destinations, Pangong lake in Ladakh has been going viral on social media platforms. The irresponsible behavior of the tourists has left the internet fuming with anger. The video has been shared by Twitter user Jigmat Ladakhi, who is writing, "I am sharing again an another shameful video. Such irresponsible tourists are killing ladakh . Do you know? Ladakh have a more than 350 birds species and lakes like pangong are the home of many bird species. Such act may have risked the habitat of many bird species."

Take a look:

He also shared a link to the Instagram page where the video was originally posted and shared that it might date back to previous years. The video has now been removed from that page but one of the videos shows the same Audi car.

In the video, two tourists can be seen shouting from the sunroof of the Audi SUV while racing it through the lake. A few foldable chairs and a table with bottles of alcohol, water and packets of chips are also kept on the banks of the lake.

The video has surely irked the Twitterati. "These guys are nuisance to public, such elements should be traced and punished," a user wrote. Another commented, "Stupidity has peaked!! Absolute nonsense."

One of the users also wrote, "Such a shame. These tourists need to be traced, and imposed a very high monetary penalty that will hurt them and serve a warning to others too. Certain things need to be banned, with stiff penalties for non compliance, including littering or improper disposal of plastic items."

Check out some more reactions below:

Users also tagged the Haryana Police in their tweets because the car had a Haryana registration number.

