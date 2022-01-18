Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/2D_ENTERTAINMENT Twitter proud as Suriya's Jai Bhim scene features in Oscars YouTube channel

Highlights Jai Bhim has been featured under the Scene at The Academy segment of the Oscars YouTube channel

Director TJ Gnanavel talks about the concept of Jai Bhim and how the movie came to be

Jai Bhim had earlier surpassed the IMDb ratings of Hollywood classic The Shawshank Redemption

Suriya and Prakash Raj starrer courtroom drama Jai Bhim is on a roll. After being talked about for its subject matter and the sensible depiction of the rights of the Irular community, a scene from the movie has now been featured on the official YouTube channel of the Oscars. This makes Jai Bhim the first Tamil film to find a place in the prestigious YouTube channel of the Oscars.

The Jai Bhaim scene features in the Scene at The Academy segment of the channel. It focuses on filmmakers and artists talking about the evolution and breakdown of a scene (one or two scenes, maximum) or an element (i.e. song) in the film that captures and represents the approach to the movie. For example, writers discuss how scene(s) originated, directors talk about the considerations throughout, composers/songwriters explain storytelling through song, visual effects supervisors show how moments came to life, etc. Basically, breakdown of a movie scene through the eyes of the creative stakeholder.

Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel takes us through the opening scene of the movie and how it was conceived. It rightfully captures the essence of the movie. Gnanavel says, "On the basis of caste, the police are segregating tribal people." He continues to talk about how the flavour of the movie has been captured in the opening scene itself.

He adds, "This film is not just about custodial violence faced by the tribal people but how caste discrimination forms the basis of custodial discrimination."

The director also shars how the first fifteen minutes of Jai Bhim is about establishing the lives of the tribals. Check out the whole video in which Gnanavel talks about making Jai Bhim as a commentary on the system.

Twitter swole with pride as Jai Bhim scene featured on the official YouTube page of the Oscars. Check out some of the reactions here.

Jai Bhim is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment. Earlier, it had also become the first Indian movie to get highest rating on IMDb surpassing Hollywood classic The Shawshank Redemption.