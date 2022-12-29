'Twitter Down' memes flood after app suffers outage; netizens say 'Elon Musk is playing'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KLEEPOSTING Twitter Down

Twitter was down for many users in India on Thursday, with some reporting that they are facing problems signing in or accessing their accounts. For some, timelines weren’t refreshing and many accounts were shown as non-existent. Several users also complained that their Twitter notifications were not working. More than 8,700 users reported problems with the site as of 7:30 am EST (12:30 pm GMT), reported Downdetector, which tracks website outages. However, the microblogging site was working fine on mobile phones.

"User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 EST," Downdetector said in a tweet. The outage occurs two months after Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a USD 44 billion deal. With this, Tweeple kept up the long-standing tradition of making hilarious memes. Take a look

