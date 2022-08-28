Twin Tower Demolition: Noida residents flood social media with hilarious memes as pics, videos go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Twin Tower Demolition: Memes and jokes take over social media

Twin Tower Demolition: The nearly 100-metre-tall Supertech twin towers were razed to the ground on Sunday. The demolition of nearly 100-metre-tall structures generated an estimated 80,000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste and sent huge clouds of dust billowing in the air. The towers -- taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar -- are the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished. Over 3,700 kg explosives were used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms. As the tall structures were brought down in presence of authorities, Twitter found the opportunity to flood social media with hilarious memes and jokes.

Twin Tower Demolition: Memes go viral on social media

One of the reasons why the twin tower demolition attracted huge enthusiasm among residents in Noida and the NCR region was that such a huge building was razed to the ground for the first time ever in India. Such instances are popular abroad but it certainly turned out to be a spectacle for the locals, who tuned into the news channels to watch every second of the demolition process. The twin towers were brought to the ground in seconds literally like a house of cards by the 'waterfall implosion' technique, in a breathtaking spectacle of modern day engineering.

Many saw the opportunity to float memes and jokes. Some of them were targeted towards the relentless media coverage of the demolition.

Twin Tower Demolition: The process and aftereffects

Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used in the implosion that brought down the building. The demolition of the structures leaves behind an estimated 35,000 cubic metres or 55,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes of debris which chiefly includes concrete rubble, steel and iron bars and would take another three months to be properly disposed of. The towers were proposed to have 40 floors with 21 shops and 915 residential apartments with a fascinating view of the city. The cost of the demolition itself is estimated at about Rs 20 crore.

(With PTI inputs)

