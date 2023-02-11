Turkish Ambassador shares heartfelt note sent by Indians with donation of 100 blankets

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@FIRATSUNEL Note sent by Indians along with 100 blankets to quake-hit Turkey

Over 22,000 people have perished in Turkey and Syria due to the magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes that hit on Monday. In the harsh winter conditions, rescue workers are working against the clock to rescue survivors from the debris of fallen buildings.

India has taken the lead in rescue efforts by offering medical supplies, protective gear, and diagnostics to the affected countries on Friday. The Turkish Ambassador to India recently expressed gratitude for the kindness of Indian citizens who donated 100 blankets to the quake-hit country.

Firat Sunel shared a picture of a letter on Twitter sent by a group of people from India. The letter starts with "sending love from India" and goes on to express concern for the loss of life and property in Turkey as a result of the devastation caused by the earthquake. The letter expresses solidarity with the Turkish people during this difficult time and wishes them strength and courage to overcome the challenges. The letter is signed by Kuldeep, Amarjeet, Sukhdev, and Gaurav.

"Sometimes the meaning of words is much deeper than their meaning in dictionary like in this letter attached by an Indian family to one of the blanket donations...#VasudhaivaKutumbakam #earthquakeinturkey," the ambassador wrote in his tweet.

Take a look at the post here:

The heartfelt post has received over 2,600 likes and 360 retweets. "Indians are always stand for humanity doesn't matter race, religion, creed and caste," a Twitter user commented. "Meanwhile, India is sending aid and the Turkish Army is conducting military exercises with Pakistan. Oh, great. Anyway, I pray to Lord Shiva that Turkiye gets well soon," another user wrote. "We all #Indians are praying for our brethren in #Turkiye and #Syria. May God shower blessings on both the #Dost countries," a third user commented

