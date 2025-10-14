Trump calls Canadian PM 'President' at peace summit; Carney's quick-witted comeback goes viral | WATCH US President Donald Trump mistakenly addressed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as “President.” The two shared a light-hearted exchange caught on a hot mic, where Carney joked about his unexpected promotion. Read the full story.

During a major international gathering of over two dozen world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, aimed at formalising peace between Israel and Hamas, US President Donald Trump made a notable slip-up. While acknowledging Canada, he referred to Prime Minister Mark Carney as “President,” apparently unaware of his mistake.

“You have Canada. That’s so great to have. In fact, the President called, and he wanted to know if it was worth—well, he knew exactly what it is,” Trump said, before asking, “Where’s Canada, by the way? Where are you?”

The hot mic moment!

Following Trump’s speech, Carney shook hands with the US President. A hot microphone captured their brief exchange. “Thanks for upgrading me to President,” Carney quipped with a smile. Trump grinned and patted Carney’s shoulder, replying, “Oh, did I say that? At least I didn’t call you a governor.”

Trump’s mixed messages to Canada

The relationship between Trump and Canada has been marked by both cooperation and conflict. Earlier in the year, Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian goods, sparking a trade war. He also humorously proposed that Canada should become the United States’ 51st state, a suggestion firmly rejected by Canadian officials.

During Carney’s May visit to the White House, he described trade talks as “complex” but “very constructive,” while also asking Trump to stop pushing the 51st state idea. Despite this, Trump continued to tease Canada, linking participation in the US’ Iron Dome missile defense system to Canadian statehood. He joked that Canada could join the “fabulous Golden Dome System” at no cost only if it became part of the US, otherwise, it would cost billions of dollars.