Elephant gives final regards to ailing caretaker in hospital, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Elephant gives final regards to ailing caretaker

Stories of love and loyalty between animals and humans often surprise us, but a video that has surfaced recently has made the internet shed a tear. In this video, an elephant reached the hospital to meet its sick caretaker. It is known that elephants share a special relationship with their caretakers. Perhaps this is the reason why elephants support their masters till the last moment, an example of which is presented in this tear-jerking viral video.

Precious farewell of elephant

It can be seen in the video that a huge elephant is standing at the door of the hospital. As soon as he is brought in, he very cautiously approaches his beloved caretaker, who is ill and bedridden. Keeping in mind the low height of the room, the elephant slowly sits down and extends its trunk to touch the elderly man. This scene is enough to make anyone emotional. A woman, who could be a relative or nurse of the man, lovingly lifts the caretaker's hand and places it on the elephant's trunk. It seemed as if the elephant was trying to wake up his dear friend and communicate with him for the last time.

Watch the video here:

Social media reacts

This heart-touching video went viral on social media in no time. It has been viewed more than 60 lakh times on X (formerly Twitter) so far. The caption of the video reads, ''Elephant brought to the hospital to say goodbye to his terminally ill caretaker." Thousands of people expressed their feelings after watching this video. One user wrote, "This is the purest form of love. Animals never forget those who took care of them." At the same time, another user commented on the sensitivity of elephants and wrote, "Elephants have the largest hearts, both in size and in emotions. It is both sad and beautiful." Another wrote, "This video is proof that love has no limits. This is the most beautiful and heart-touching scene."

Also Read: Coconut seller gives 'grounding advice' to woman who asked him to hurry; internet reacts